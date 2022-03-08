StressStressMental health conditionsSickness absence managementMental health

International Women’s Day: why are women feeling burnt out?

by Gosia Bowling
by Gosia Bowling A study has shown women are more susceptible to burnout than men
Shutterstock
A study has shown women are more susceptible to burnout than men
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

To mark International Women's Day, Gosia Bowling looks at why women are more vulnerable to burnout and suggests how organisations should prevent, and support employees suffering from, unmanageable stress. A recent study showed that women are more susceptible to burnout than men and another that one in three women have considered downshifting or leaving the workforce due to stress and burnout in the past year. Why is this so? And what can organisations do to prevent burnout and improve support in the workplace?

Are women really more at risk?

Burnout occurs when you feel emotionally drained, overwhelmed, and unable to keep up with life’s continual pressures.  Although it isn’t medically diagnosed as a condition, being able to recognise it can protect your physical and mental health. When we’re unable to switch off from ‘fight or flight’ mode, we encounter physical symptoms like tension, sleep disturbance, fatigue, nausea and musculoskeletal issues, as well as mental health difficulties such as depression and anxiety. It continues to be an increasing issue among women. Whilst there are many possible reasons for this, it is thought that the way societal structures and gender norms interact play a significant role. The pandemic appears to have further exacerbated existing inequalities, both inside and outside of work, leaving women more vulnerable to burnout. At home, childcare demands escalated during global lockdowns but the challenge was not shared equally. Research suggests women did three times more unpaid childcare and are five times more likely than men to spend at least 20 hours a week on chores. Burnout doesn’t just negatively affect physical and mental health. Work performance and productivity can suffer, which in turn leads to further stress and, often, overworking. Left unchecked this can lead to presenteeism’ and ‘leavism’.

Training for triggers

Whilst there has been much progress in addressing mental health stigma over recent years, burnt out employees are often hesitant to speak about their situation. Female employees may fear the career consequences of speaking up in relation to work stress, such as being overlooked for promotions. There is an unhelpful and unhealthy perception that you should be able to cope with anything that is thrown at
Gosia Bowling

Gosia Bowling is emotional wellbeing enhancement and prevention lead at Nuffield Health

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

More than 10 million workers suffering from burnout

Post-pandemic mental ill health evidence ‘the tip of...

The role of CBT in addressing insomnia

National OH strategies needed for health sector, report...

More action urged on remote work health risks

Mental health not a ‘priority’ for managers in...

Pandemic anxieties not disappearing anytime soon for older...

Accountants too busy to seek help for stress...

Half of paramedics suffering from burnout

HR struggling because of increasing employee burnout