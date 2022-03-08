International Women’s Day: why are women feeling burnt out?

are more susceptible to burnout than men and another that one in three women have considered downshifting or leaving the workforce due to stress and burnout in the past year. Why is this so? And what can organisations do to prevent burnout and improve support in the workplace?To mark International Women's Day, Gosia Bowling looks at why women are more vulnerable to burnout and suggests how organisations should prevent, and support employees suffering from, unmanageable stress. A recent study showed that women