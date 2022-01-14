Burnout spiralling among customer-facing workers

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Three-quarters of workers in customer-facing roles say they feel overworked, underappreciated and at risk of burnout, according to a study. The poll of 750 UK workers in customer-facing roles by software firm MaxContact found 72% felt either burnt out already or at imminent risk of being so. This rose to 83% of those working in contact centres, with MaxContact warning this could mean the sector will soon be facing a similar talent crisis to the 2021 HGV driver shortage if those workers decide to leave. Nearly half (49%) said they disliked their job and would be looking to move in the near future, rising to 62% of contact centre workers, the poll added. Among other findings, more than half (52%) of those polled said their workload had increased dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic, and 43% were coping with long working hours. Nearly nine out of 10 (88%) said the responsibilities within their existing role had expanded since the beginning of the pandemic, but without an accompanying pay rise or promotion.
Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.