‘Quit while you’re ahead’: the HR lessons of Jürgen Klopp’s decision to step away

The news that Jürgen Klopp is stepping down as manager of Liverpool FC at the end of the season has raised fresh comment around burnout in HR circles.

HR expert David Rice, of People Managing People, says there are several lessons for organisations in Klopp’s decision – even for more humdrum businesses where you aren’t on performing for the TV cameras all the time.

He says: “This will come as a huge shock for many people. As well as winning trophies, he built an incredible culture, and turned doubters into believers. He spent time cultivating not only his own relationship with the fans, but the players’ as well. He wasn’t just a manager, he was an incredibly inspirational leader.”

Klopp himself said today: “I always invested everything I had. I realised my resources are not endless … We’re not young rabbits any more and we don’t jump as high as we did.”

Of life after football he said: “I don’t know what a normal life is so I have to figure it out.”

Klopp’s decision should be seen as brave and an example to others, says Rice: “While the news has come as a huge shock, there are some key learnings we can take from his decision, especially when it comes to the workplace. Acknowledging you are burnt out is a very difficult and brave thing to do, but it is vital in order to protect your health. People should look at this decision as an inspiring one, and take action if they are feeling burnt out.”

Leading football managers face a unique range of pressures – it’s hardly a surprise that burnout is an occupational hazard. Every game, every decision is analysed by pundits and journalists, many of whom don’t know the true reasons behind managerial decisions. Managers are expected to be the public face of their employer and are asked before an audience of millions for insights in the immediate aftermath of games, which could be deeply demoralising. There are endless flights to take, especially if the team is playing in Europe, and little time to prepare for the next match.

And all the time a manager’s reputation is on the line, affecting future job prospects. They risk being belittled and ridiculed in the media without recourse, losing their jobs in the blink of an eye and having to uproot their families at the drop of a hat to move house for work. On top of all that, their very large salaries attract constant negative comment from fans of their own teams. The need to develop an extraordinarily thick skin and to compartmentalise areas of life is obvious. So burnout is hardly a surprise.

Burnout isn’t just feeling a bit tired after a busy day at work. It’s a state of total mental, physical and emotional exhaustion” – HR expert David Rice

Rice says: “If you feel comfortable doing so, speak with your HR team to express how you’re really feeling, and that you’re genuinely concerned about your health.” This may be good advice for ordinary employees but football managers are constantly in fear of leaks to media outlets – making it less likely they will seek help from within their clubs.

A clue as to Klopp’s true predicament lies in Rice’s statement: “It’s important to note that burnout isn’t just feeling a bit tired after a busy day at work. It’s a state of total mental, physical and emotional exhaustion.” This translates as “it’s more than not feeling like a ‘young rabbit’ anymore”.

Rice concludes: “For those who don’t know, Liverpool are at the top of the Premier League and could be on track to win the ‘domestic treble’ this season. Often, quitting when you’re on an absolute high is a great move and puts you in the best position to think clearly about your next career move.”

“Burnout is the result of circumstantial stressors that exceed our ability to cope. Therefore, a key way to prevent it is to take a step back and assess what factors in your life may be putting you at risk, as Jürgen Klopp has done.”

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more human resources jobs