StressLatest NewsMental healthResignations

‘Quit while you’re ahead’: the HR lessons of Jürgen Klopp’s decision to step away

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Stepping back – Jürgen Klopp
Allstar Picture Library/Alamy
Stepping back – Jürgen Klopp
Allstar Picture Library/Alamy

The news that Jürgen Klopp is stepping down as manager of Liverpool FC at the end of the season has raised fresh comment around burnout in HR circles.

HR expert David Rice, of People Managing People, says there are several lessons for organisations in Klopp’s decision – even for more humdrum businesses where you aren’t on performing for the TV cameras all the time.

He says: “This will come as a huge shock for many people. As well as winning trophies, he built an incredible culture, and turned doubters into believers. He spent time cultivating not only his own relationship with the fans, but the players’ as well. He wasn’t just a manager, he was an incredibly inspirational leader.”

Klopp himself said today: “I always invested everything I had. I realised my resources are not endless … We’re not young rabbits any more and we don’t jump as high as we did.”

Of life after football he said: “I don’t know what a normal life is so I have to figure it out.”

Wellbeing

Wellbeing: Staff losing a day of productive time per week

Study: Working while unwell not always costly to business

Younger men reporting ‘alarming’ levels of burnout

Three lines of defence against burnout

Klopp’s decision should be seen as brave and an example to others, says Rice: “While the news has come as a huge shock, there are some key learnings we can take from his decision, especially when it comes to the workplace. Acknowledging you are burnt out is a very difficult and brave thing to do, but it is vital in order to protect your health. People should look at this decision as an inspiring one, and take action if they are feeling burnt out.”

Leading football managers face a unique range of pressures – it’s hardly a surprise that burnout is an occupational hazard. Every game, every decision is analysed by pundits and journalists, many of whom don’t know the true reasons behind managerial decisions. Managers are expected to be the public face of their employer and are asked before an audience of millions for insights in the immediate aftermath of games, which could be deeply demoralising. There are endless flights to take, especially if the team is playing in Europe, and little time to prepare for the next match.

And all the time a manager’s reputation is on the line, affecting future job prospects. They risk being belittled and ridiculed in the media without recourse, losing their jobs in the blink of an eye and having to uproot their families at the drop of a hat to move house for work. On top of all that, their very large salaries attract constant negative comment from fans of their own teams. The need to develop an extraordinarily thick skin and to compartmentalise areas of life is obvious. So burnout is hardly a surprise.

Burnout isn’t just feeling a bit tired after a busy day at work. It’s a state of total mental, physical and emotional exhaustion” – HR expert David Rice

Rice says: “If you feel comfortable doing so, speak with your HR team to express how you’re really feeling, and that you’re genuinely concerned about your health.” This may be good advice for ordinary employees but football managers are constantly in fear of leaks to media outlets – making it less likely they will seek help from within their clubs.

A clue as to Klopp’s true predicament lies in Rice’s statement: “It’s important to note that burnout isn’t just feeling a bit tired after a busy day at work. It’s a state of total mental, physical and emotional exhaustion.” This translates as “it’s more than not feeling like a ‘young rabbit’ anymore”.

Rice concludes: “For those who don’t know, Liverpool are at the top of the Premier League and could be on track to win the ‘domestic treble’  this season. Often, quitting when you’re on an absolute high is a great move and puts you in the best position to think clearly about your next career move.”

“Burnout is the result of circumstantial stressors that exceed our ability to cope. Therefore, a key way to prevent it is to take a step back and assess what factors in your life may be putting you at risk, as Jürgen Klopp has done.”

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Spider-Man bonus mislaid: a tale of two Toms

FCA case: how should HR handle flexible working...

Bullying allegations have soared at Ministry of Defence...

Employers must improve support for terminally ill workers

Lloyds Banking Group to cut 1,600 jobs

Microsoft slashes 1,900 gaming jobs

RAD Awards 2024: Eye-catching bus campaign wins Work...

BMA consultants narrowly reject pay offer

Visa applications delayed amid rise in pay threshold

Morale, retention and leadership hampering councils