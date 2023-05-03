Poor managers impact mental health and job satisfaction

Employees who rate their line managers’ people management skills poorly are more likely to experience negative mental health and poor job satisfaction, according to CIPD research that finds employers need to do more to enhance management capabilities.

The HR body’s The importance of people management report, based on the findings of a YouGov survey of 6,000 workers, found a clear link between line manager quality and employees’ willingness to go beyond what is required in their job description, as well as innovation, job satisfaction and career development.

Workers were asked to what extent they agreed with various statements about their immediate supervisor or line manager, covering qualities including supportiveness, fairness, reliability, and recognition.

The results were used to create a line manager quality index, to analyse whether employees’ perception of line management behaviour was linked to their job satisfaction, wellbeing and performance.

Employees with managers who fell into the lower-quartile were much less likely to display a high level of commitment to their employer, and the least likely to agree they were fully competent in their own job.

Less than two-fifths (38%) of employees with bottom-quartile line managers were prepared to volunteer for duties outside their job description, whereas 74% with top-quartile line managers were prepared to do this.

Half of employees with a bottom-quartile line manager thought their workload was too much or far too much, compared with a quarter of employees with a top-quartile manager.

Half of those with bottom-quartile managers thought work had a negative or very negative impact on their mental health, compared with 14% with the highest-performing managers.

Eighty-eight per cent of employees with top-quartile managers were satisfied with their job, versus just 30% of those with the worst performing managers.

The report concluded that there was “plenty of room” for organisations to improve the impact their line managers have on their teams, and said thought needed to be given to how line managers are selected and what personal skills and qualities are required for the role.

Ben Willmott, head of public policy at the CIPD, said: “This research starkly shows that poor managers that lack key people management skills can have a very negative effect on the mental health, job satisfaction and performance of the people they manage.

“It also highlights that good manager behaviour can help mitigate against people experiencing excessive workloads and stress. Managers who treat people fairly and provide effective feedback and support, while also developing their staff and helping employees to work together, are likely to have happier, healthier and higher performing teams.

“Employers need to think carefully about how they recruit and develop managers at all levels to ensure they are equipped with the people management skills needed to manage people effectively.”

