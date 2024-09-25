Gen Z shun middle management roles

Research from talent solutions firm Robert Walters has shown disillusion with middle management roles among younger UK professionals, with more than half of Generation Z professionals saying they do not want such a role.

The survey found that 72% of Gen Z professionals, those born between around 1997 and 2010, would prefer an individual route to advance their career – one which focuses on personal growth and skills accumulation – rather than taking on a middle management role (28%).

Sixty-nine per cent said that middle management roles are high-stress with low rewards. Other factors unearthed by the survey were limited decision-making power (18%) and reduced personal growth (11%).

However, 36% said they expect to have to accept a middle manager role at some point in their career, despite not wanting to, while 16% were adamant they will avoid middle management altogether.

Robert Walters director Lucy Bisset said: “Gen-Z are known for their entrepreneurial mindset, preferring to bring their ‘whole self’ to projects and spend time cultivating their own brand and approach, rather than spending time managing others. However, this reluctance to take on middle management roles could spell trouble for employers later down the line.

“More senior professionals have usually committed years to one company, working their way through more traditional levels of management and as such have developed a greater respect for mid-level managers.”

She added: “Younger professionals, having entered the workforce in a largely remote or hybrid capacity with a huge focus on digital capabilities are less inclined towards complete company loyalty.”

The research revealed significant generational differences, with almost 63% of participants agreeing that older generations value middle management roles considerably more than their younger colleagues. Only 14% of Gen-Z professionals think a traditional hierarchical organisational structure is still fit for purpose, with 30% preferring a flat, team-based structure if given the choice.

However, 89% nevertheless agreed that middle managers play a crucial role in their organisation.

“Embracing an ‘unbossed culture’ could be key in transforming the role from just being seen as an ‘unnecessary layer’ of management to a ‘facilitator’ who empowers their teams to take their own initiative. Employers should prioritise middle management now to avoid significant talent gaps in the near future,” Bisset added.

