One in four managers say teams are more demanding

A quarter of UK managers say their team members have become more demanding in the past year.

The research, from benefits platform Perkbox Vivup, also showed that many managers believe this is a positive change as it reflects workers’ understanding of their worth.

Three quarters said that a more diverse team requires them to take a more varied approach to management but acknowledge the positive business impacts this diversity delivers. Nearly nine in ten (88%) believe encouraging team members to bring their authentic selves to work is improving both creativity and innovation.

Respondents said they are taking a more tailored approach to managing each of their employees, with 53% choosing to directly ask their team members what it is they need from them as their manager.

Separately, the research found that 49% of managers are working with each of their team members to set individual career and development goals.

A tailored approach to management is also having a wider positive impact by strengthening company culture, according to the research.

Eighty-five per cent of managers said it has resulted in them having stronger relationships with their team, while 86% reported that it has helped each team member to feel more valued, and 87% said it has improved both employee engagement and satisfaction.

Perkbox Vivup chief executive Doug Butler said: “Encouraging individuality in the workplace has clear benefits including improved creativity, greater innovation, and an overall happier workforce. In order to enjoy these benefits, however, business leaders must provide the necessary tools to help managers nurture and encourage that diversity.

“Providing broader access to engagement, benefits and wellbeing solutions which employees can tailor to their individual needs, plays a key part in this, and ensures each team member feels recognised and celebrated for their differences, and the unique contributions they bring to the business.”

Less than half (46%) of managers said they have access to a range of rewards which they can tailor to the differing needs of their team and 66% would also like to see their team members provided with greater access to personalised perks and benefits to meet their diverse needs.

