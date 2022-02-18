ConditionsMental health conditionsDiabetesSickness absence managementWellbeing and health promotion

Link between lack of recognition at work and risk of diabetes

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

People working in environments where there is a mismatch between the efforts spent on doing their role and the rewards they get back in return may be at higher theoretical risk of Type 2 diabetes, a study has concluded. The review and meta-analysis of 18 other research studies, published in the Scandinavian Journal of Work, Environment and Health, concluded there is “a significant association” between effort-reward imbalance (ERI) and the risk of Type-2 diabetes in workers. ERI is a theoretical psychosocial work environment model designed to gauge adverse effects on health and wellbeing and which focuses on the consequences of a mismatch between high efforts spent versus low rewards received at work. In this latest study, the meta-analysis suggested that, compared with workers not exposed to workplace stressors, Type-2 diabetes was significantly associated with job strain and with ERI.

Diabetes and work

Diabetes, men, drugs, and dementia – why occupational health faces a challenging future Boom in diabetes diagnoses on the horizon, warns NHS and charity
Job strain also increased the incidence of Type 2 diabetes, especially among women. However, there was association with a range of other common workplace stressors, including high psychosocial demands, low control or agency, and poor work support networks. The study follows warnings that up to 5.5 million people in the UK by 2030 could have diabetes, but also moves by the NHS to roll out a ‘soups and shakes’ diet programme to help people at risk of diabetes lose weight.
Avatar

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Government plans to ‘level up’ health by tackling...

Success of NHS diabetes ‘soup and shakes’ programme...

Academics warn of adult health burden if children’s...

Links between obesity and more severe Covid-19 highlighted

Helping employers to reduce preventable disease post pandemic

Putting nutrition on the post-pandemic workplace agenda

Fighting fat: how occupational health can help tackle...

Charity coalition urges protection for employees with reduced...

People with ‘insulin resistance’ also at risk of...

‘Urgent need’ to address UK obesity amid Covid...