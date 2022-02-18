Vaccination can reduce chances of developing long Covid

The effectiveness of vaccination against long Covid, by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) assessed the evidence available to date from 15 studies around the world. The findings back anecdotal evidence from the time of the initial rollout of the vaccination programme last year that people with long Covid were seeing some symptoms alleviate after being vaccinated, even if sometimes only temporarily. The latest study has suggested that, even if vaccines may not prevent someone catching Covid-19, they can reduce infection risk, illness, severity of illness and, critically, longer term or lingering symptoms. People with Covid who received two doses of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Janssen vaccine were about half as likely as people who received one dose or were unvaccinated to develop long Covid symptoms lasting more than 28 days, the review concluded. Vaccine effectiveness against most long Covid symptoms was highest those aged 60 years and over. Six of the eight studies assessing the effectiveness of vaccination before Covid-19 infection suggested that those who had been vaccinated (with one or two doses) were less likely to develop symptoms of long Covid following infection.People who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 are less likely to develop long Covid after catching the virus, a review of research has concluded. A rapid review,