Vaccination can reduce chances of developing long Covid

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Shutterstock
Shutterstock

People who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 are less likely to develop long Covid after catching the virus, a review of research has concluded. A rapid review, The effectiveness of vaccination against long Covid, by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) assessed the evidence available to date from 15 studies around the world. The findings back anecdotal evidence from the time of the initial rollout of the vaccination programme last year that people with long Covid were seeing some symptoms alleviate after being vaccinated, even if sometimes only temporarily. The latest study has suggested that, even if vaccines may not prevent someone catching Covid-19, they can reduce infection risk, illness, severity of illness and, critically, longer term or lingering symptoms. People with Covid who received two doses of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Janssen vaccine were about half as likely as people who received one dose or were unvaccinated to develop long Covid symptoms lasting more than 28 days, the review concluded. Vaccine effectiveness against most long Covid symptoms was highest those aged 60 years and over. Six of the eight studies assessing the effectiveness of vaccination before Covid-19 infection suggested that those who had been vaccinated (with one or two doses) were less likely to develop symptoms of long Covid following infection.

How nutritional screening can identify and minimise long Covid risk FOM offers updated long Covid return to work advice Nearly half of employers managing workers with long Covid
This was in the short term (four weeks after infection), medium term (12 to 20 weeks after infection) and long term (six months after infection). In two studies that measured individual long Covid sy
Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

