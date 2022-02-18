AnxietyDepressionStressMental health conditionsSickness absence management

Mental health not a ‘priority’ for managers in 2022, survey finds

by Ashleigh Webber
Nearly eight in 10 (78%) managers admit they struggle to spot the signs of poor mental health among their employees, with many suggesting it is not a priority for them, research has revealed. This finding has prompted a business group to remind organisations to focus on improving employees’ mental health and wellbeing in order to give their business and the economy the best chances of success in bouncing back as the pandemic subsides. One in five (21%) of the 501 managers polled for the South Westminster Business Alliance study said their company does not consider employee mental health a priority for 2022. Its survey of more than 2,000 employees found 64% were concerned that managers could not spot the signs of poor mental health, and 71% felt their managers would benefit from mental health awareness training. With many employees spending more time at home under organisations’ hybrid working policies, 71% of workers felt that the signs of poor mental wellbeing were now easier to hide, and less apparent (67%). Ruth Duston, CEO of the South Westminster Business Alliance and managing director of business consultancy Primera Corporation, said: “Businesses have shown huge resolve, in spite of ongoing uncertainty and lack of clarity, false starts and numerous knock backs and the resolve to make this recovery a success is stronger than ever. However, we must draw our attention to supporting the workforce – as the backbone of our communities and economy.

