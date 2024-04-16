Time to consider link between musculoskeletal and mental health

Mental health and musculoskeletal disorders are among the leading causes of sickness absence, but rarely are they treated in tandem. Jason Ward explains why the link between the two should be considered in workplace health support.

The results are in: Britain’s workforce is trapped in a mental and physical health crisis, and it is causing serious pain to employees, employers and the economy.

According to the Department for Work and Pensions, one million more people are struggling with their mental health than three years ago. This makes poor mental health the leading cause of disability among working-age adults. The same dataset revealed mobility issues, many of which are connected to musculoskeletal (MSK) injuries, to be the second leading cause of disability in this cohort.

These two conditions have huge costs attached for employers and the government; 20,000 people are signed off work with poor mental health every month, while eight million sick days are taken for back pain alone each year. Meanwhile, fuelled by long NHS waiting lists, employee health insurance claims for mental and MSK care continue to spiral.

The huge expense, lost productivity and impact on workforce morale is an unsustainable and serious threat to national health and the economy.

Outdated workforce health strategies

Despite the burden that these conditions place on businesses, the proactive management of musculoskeletal and mental health are dealt with poorly by employers. Reactive approaches are far more common than preventative ones, and awareness of risk factors and treatment options is low.

A recent survey of wellbeing professionals in leading UK businesses revealed mental health to be the top priority, but that MSK health was ‘not a priority’ for 50% of those asked. This flies in the face of a growing body of evidence that these two conditions are interconnected, which suggests that any health plan that does not acknowledge the nuanced relationship will fail to deliver optimal outcomes.

To meaningfully address the health crisis looming over businesses, and to improve the lives of millions of employees and their families, the structure and delivery of workforce health plans should be redesigned to acknowledge the connection between physical and mental health.

MSK issues take their toll

Studies into the dynamics of mental and musculoskeletal health conditions have evidenced their complex relationship and tendency to aggravate one another. The difficulties of navigating life with a chronic MSK injury take its toll on mental health: 33.9% of adults living with MSK pain also have persistent anxiety issues, and depression is four times more common among people in persistent pain.

In addition, people living with pre-existing mental health conditions are at a greater risk of developing chronic back pain, and poor mental health affects a person’s ability to deal with an MSK problem – extending their recovery process.

It follows that health plans deliver the best results when designed to provide a personalised, coordinated, approach to MSK and mental health treatment. This does not mean that all wellbeing services have to be delivered by the same provider, but rather that the best offerings from the best providers should be strategically combined to deliver a comprehensive solution.

Building for interconnection

Historically, workplace health plans have been designed and delivered in condition-specific silos, via separate pathways and without dialogue. For example, someone who reports a back injury would be offered treatment from a physiotherapist, and if they later reported symptoms of anxiety they might be referred for a therapy session, but there would be no recognition of a possible relationship between the two issues and no data tracked.

People living with pre-existing mental health conditions are at a greater risk of developing chronic back pain, and poor mental health affects a person’s ability to deal with an MSK problem.”

But what if when an employee first noted symptoms of back pain, they were quickly directed along the best recovery pathway, and also offered cognitive behaviour therapy (CBT) to help reduce the toll that the pain may be taking on their mental health? This would both accelerate their recovery and reduce the likelihood of future MSK injury.

Similarly, measures to support those struggling with mental health in the workplace could be connected to initiatives that promote physical activity, to both improve the individual’s self-confidence and reduce their statically-elevated risk of developing back, muscle or joint injury.

Employers can achieve this by collaborating with solutions providers who share their commitment to joined-up healthcare. Providers who address the interconnected factors of wellbeing and take a holistic approach to mental health and MSK health can support wellbeing leads in developing integrated end-to-end interventions that target prevention, early intervention, and rehabilitation.

Crucially, tracking and analysing data adds credibility, insight, and momentum to efforts aimed at promoting MSK health and mental wellbeing. This can be achieved with investment in the right data management systems, or by collaborating with providers that share data insights to ensure solutions remain fit for purpose.

Impactful strategies

MSK injury is not the only risk factor for poor mental health, and vice-versa. These complex conditions typically have multiple possible causes and intertwined health, social and emotional risk factors. Therefore, it is important that MSK and mental healthcare plans are designed and implemented not only in conversation with one another but as part of a broader wellbeing strategy aligned with business goals. The most impactful strategies account for the diverse needs and preferences of today’s predominantly hybrid workforce, offering both digital and physical solutions and on-demand access.

So, while employers cannot single-handedly bring an end to the mental and physical health crisis, they can take steps to reduce the impact such conditions have on their workforce and operations. Commitment to a coordinated workplace health strategy that is preventative, holistic, and embraces the best technologies on the market will support the health of employees and improve organisational resilience – both now and in years to come.