Jobs with excessive standing can lead to physical and mental ill health

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton
Retail and hospitality wokers can spend as long as eight hours a day on their feet, leading to health issues, a survey has found
A quarter (25%) of UK workers in ‘standing roles’, jobs like hairdressing, retail and hospitality, spend eight hours or more on their feet every day, often resulting in mental or physical health issues, research has suggested.

The survey of 500 workers by music licensing company PLL PRS also found 43% are on their feet for five hours or more a day.

The most common health symptom as a result of all this excessive standing was fatigue, experienced by 72%. This was followed by sore legs or feet (68%) and mental fatigue (44%), said PLL PRS.

Retail and hospitality

Third of hospitality workers regularly break health and safety rules

Long hours standing up causing foot pain among retail and hospitality staff

The company has highlighted the value of listening to music to help regulate mood and wellbeing when workers are on their feet for long periods.

But it is not the first time research has arrived at this conclusion, and has highlighted the health problems that can result from excessive standing.

Back in 2021, a survey for the trade association UK Hospitality concluded that a fifth of hospitality and retail workers were reconsidering their future in their role because the length of time they spent on their feet was causing them physical pain.

A total of 79% of hospitality and retail staff spent four to 10 hours on their feet, with 34% spending eight to 10 hours standing.

A quarter had taken time off work because of the physical impact of this, which 37% said had a negative impact on their mental wellbeing, it added.

 

 

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

