Many classrooms still inadequately ventilated against Covid-19

As many as 40% of classrooms in primary schools do not have adequate ventilation to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, potentially putting the health of schoolchildren and teachers at risk, research has suggested. However, the study by Coventry University also concluded the main reason for this was down to human behaviour rather than infrastructure, with teachers and pupils simply failing to leave open doors or windows regularly enough. The research found this, in turn, was linked to the different thresholds for temperature between adults and children – with adults, essentially, feeling colder than children. Coventry University PhD student Sepideh Korsavi, under the supervision of an indoor environmental quality expert Dr Azadeh Montazami, observed occupant-related factors of 805 children in 32 naturally ventilated classrooms in UK primary schools during cold and warm seasons. The 40% inadequate ventilation rate suggested that a classroom with high potential for natural ventilation does not necessarily provide adequate indoor air quality, as it also relies on teachers and pupils actually opening windows and doors, the research argued.
