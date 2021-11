Government to back new five-year FTSE gender diversity review

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said a new chair would be appointed to lead the FTSE Women Leaders Review and introduce new targets for female representation at leadership level over the coming years. The Hampton-Alexander Review, which ran from 2015 to 2020, found that its main target had been exceeded by the time the period concluded. Its final report, published earlier this year, revealed that more than a third (34.3%) of FTSE 350 board positions were held by women – an increase of 50% over five years . It had aimed to ensure that 33% of board positions were held by women by 2020. Business minister Paul Scully urged organisations to maintain progress in gender diversity, “UK business has taken great strides when it comes to gender diversity at board level, underlining the success of the government’s voluntary approach.“Companies shouldn’t take their foot off the gas. Evidence shows that more diverse businesses are more successful businesses – the case is too strong to ignore.” FTSE 350 companies are now being invited to submit their gender diversity data via the FTSE Women Leaders Review online portal by 30 November 2021, with the next annual report due