Government to back new five-year FTSE gender diversity review

The government will back a new five-year review to monitor female representation in leadership positions at the UK's largest companies, following on from the success of the Hampton-Alexander Review. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said a new chair would be appointed to lead the FTSE Women Leaders Review and introduce new targets for female representation at leadership level over the coming years. The Hampton-Alexander Review, which ran from 2015 to 2020, found that its main target had been exceeded by the time the period concluded. Its final report, published earlier this year, revealed that more than a third (34.3%) of FTSE 350 board positions were held by women – an increase of 50% over five years. It had aimed to ensure that 33% of board positions were held by women by 2020. Business minister Paul Scully urged organisations to maintain progress in gender diversity, "UK business has taken great strides when it comes to gender diversity at board level, underlining the success of the government's voluntary approach.