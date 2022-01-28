ConditionsCardiacOH service deliveryReturn to work and rehabilitationOccupational Health

Many thousands at risk from undiagnosed aortic stenosis

by Nic Paton
As many as 300,000 people in the UK are living with the potentially fatal cardiac condition aortic stenosis, of which nearly 100,000 may be unaware they are at risk because it often does not come with any symptoms. A study by researchers from NHS England, the universities of Glasgow and Southampton, the University of Notre Dame Australia and other cardiologists and surgeons, concluded that, in 2019, 291,448 men and women aged 55 in the UK had aortic stenosis, or thickening or narrowing of the aortic valve. Of these, 68% (199,000) had severe disease and, of these, some 92,000 – or nearly a third (32%) – had asymptomatic disease and therefore were at risk of their condition not being diagnosed or picked up. When the condition becomes severe, it can be accompanied by symptoms such as breathlessness, tiredness and dizziness, but it can also remain without symptoms or may be overlooked because changes only come on very gradually over time. This means it may not get spotted until it is too late, once someone has collapsed or is in hospital, or only if a GP happens to listen to a patient’s heart and then refers on for more specialist investigation. This is also the sort of warning sign that can be picked up by an occupational health practitioner during regular health screening.

Worryingly, the researchers concluded that 59% of people with severe aortic stenosis may die within five years “without proactive management”. Once diagnosed, aortic stenosis is usually monitored by a team of cardiologists and may mean a patient eventually needing to have the aortic valve replaced, either with a mechanical or tissue valve, and
