EducationLatest NewsIndustrial action / strikesTrade unionsPensions

Universities union votes for 10 days of strike action

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher The UCU dispute over pensions is long-running
David Rowe/Alamy Live News
The UCU dispute over pensions is long-running
David Rowe/Alamy Live News

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

University staff have voted in favour of 10 days of strikes that could impact more than a million students. The University and College Union said that more than 50,000 staff were expected to take part in the latest in a series of strikes over pensions, pay and working conditions. If no agreement is reached with UCU, 44 institutions are set to take part in a first tranche of action from 14 Feb, which will last five days. This first walkout is over pension cuts for members of the University Superannuation Scheme (USS). The UCU claims that changes made to the scheme between 2011 and 2019 mean a typical member would be £240,000 worse off when they retire. A second walkout of two days is proposed for 21 February over pensions, pay and conditions. A third, involving 39 institutions and concerning overall pay and conditions, would begin on 28 February for three days. Staff at 58 universities already took part in three days of strikes in December as part of the long-running dispute.

Pensions

Workplace pensions  University staff vote in favour of strike action over pension cuts 
The final day of action on 2 March will coincide with a student march organised by the National Union of Students, which supports UCU’s campaign for better working conditions, pay and pensions. The UCU issued proposals this week aimed at averting the proposed industrial action. These would see retirement benefits protected in return for a small increase in pension contributions for scheme members and employers. The UCU added that the assets in the USS jumped in value to more than £92 billion, more than £25 billion higher than their previous valuation. The higher value means employers’ justification for cutting pa
Avatar

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Financial Conduct Authority faces strike threat over pay...

Making the world of work better: TUC’s Paul...

Tube drivers vote to strike over job security,...

Further strikes over work-life balance to blight reopening...

Tesco averts pre-Christmas strike action with latest deal

How can HR respond to the threat of...

Tesco improves pay offer, but strike threat remains...

Tesco warehouse staff to strike in pay dispute

Strikes off at Clarks as agreement reached with...

‘Our best offer is on the table’ say...