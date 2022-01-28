Universities union votes for 10 days of strike action

pension cuts for members of the University Superannuation Scheme (USS). The UCU claims that changes made to the scheme between 2011 and 2019 mean a typical member would be £240,000 worse off when they retire. A second walkout of two days is proposed for 21 February over pensions, pay and conditions. A third, involving 39 institutions and concerning overall pay and conditions, would begin on 28 February for three days. Staff at 58 universities already took part in three days of strikes in December as part of the long-running dispute.University staff have voted in favour of 10 days of strikes that could impact more than a million students. The University and College Union said that more than 50,000 staff were expected to take part in the latest in a series of strikes over pensions, pay and working conditions. If no agreement is reached with UCU, 44 institutions are set to take part in a first tranche of action from 14 Feb, which will last five days. This first walkout is over