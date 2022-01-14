More than quarter of a million waiting for time-critical heart operations

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.More than a quarter of a million people in England were stuck waiting for time-critical heart operations and cardiac procedures at the end of the November, a charity has warned, with the situation only likely to have got worse as the NHS has since had to battle the omicron variant of Covid-19. An analysis of NHS England data by the charity the British Heart Foundation (BHF) concluded there were nearly 284,000 people waiting for time-critical heart operations and other heart procedures at the end of November 2021, 22% higher than at the beginning of the pandemic. The data includes emergency, urgent, and elective or ‘routine’ heart surgery and other heart procedures, such as stents or balloons to open narrow or blocked arteries. The number of people waiting more than a year for heart tests and treatment in England reached 3,589 at the end of November 2021 – 128 times higher than before the pandemic began when just 28 people had been waiting this long. And nearly 100 people had been waiting over two years in England. The number of people on hospital waiting lists generally in England at the end of November has now hit six million for the first time, NHS figures have also revealed. And, in just a taste of how the news from the NHS is likely to get grimmer before it gets better, figures from NHS England have shown that staff dealt with the highest ever number of life-threatening ambulance call-outs in December.
Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.