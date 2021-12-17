Cardiac rehab take-up plummeted during 2020, warns BHF

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The BHF’s National Audit of Cardiac Rehab report concluded that 12,400 fewer people took part in cardiac rehabilitation programmes during 2020 than in 2019. This was mostly because community-based programmes were often scrapped or cut back during the various lockdowns and cardiac nurses were redeployed to help the NHS respond to the pressures of the pandemic. Almost 80% of cardiac rehab programmes across England, Northern Ireland and Wales had some or all of their team redeployed from January to December 2020, the report highlighted. More than a tenth (12%) of programmes ceased to run completely because of staff redeployment. About 67% reported key members of their team being redeployed, which limited the support available for cardiac rehab services. The greatest fall in participation was seen among ethnic minority groups, where 11% fewer patients took up cardiac rehabilitation in 2020 compared to 2019.Participation among women and men fell at broadly similar rates, by 8% in men and nearly 6% in female heart patients. A knock-on effect of all this was a reduction in the number of people being referred to, taking up, and completing cardiac rehab. Only around 21% of programmes were unaffected by redeployment, although these still would have been affected by the reduced patient throughput because of Covid-19 restrictions and reduced cardiology referrals, the BHF said. Th