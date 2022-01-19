Meningitis B cases surge among young adults

A research paper published by the UKHSA notes that in September to November 2021, 41.5% of invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) cases occurred among 15-19 year olds, compared to 11.8% and 14.3% during the same period in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Of the IMD cases confirmed among the 15-19 and 20-24 year-old age groups in September to November 2021, 84.6% were further or higher education students.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has warned of a surge in meningitis B cases among young adults and teenagers in England. In autumn 2021 there was an increase in the number of cases of meningococcal disease – caused by the bacteria that can go on to cause meningitis and septicaemia – among young people, following a period where cases were at a historic low due to Covid-19 restrictions. UKHSA said this suggested low levels of immunity against the strain and high transmission rates among young people, with cases of meningitis B exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 30 November 2021. The UKHSA noted a rise in cases among university students in particular, many of whom returned to in-person teaching in the autumn, which may have an impact on the work of occupational health professionals in the higher or further education sectors.