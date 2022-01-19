Guidance highlights signs of hidden eating disorders

published in the BMJ Postgraduate Medical Journal, aims to help health practitioners become adept at detecting, understanding and managing eating disorders, which is vital as anorexia in particular has a mortality rate of around 20%. It was compiled by a team led by Dr Anisa Jafar, National Institute for Health Research academic clinical lecturer in emergency medicine, based at Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust.A team of healthcare experts has compiled a guide to help health professionals recognise the symptoms of a hidden eating disorder and help patients get treatment they need. People with eating disorders may not disclose their condition when they see health professionals, often because of denial of the condition itself, a wish to avoid treatment, or because of the stigma that can often be attached to a mental health condition. According to charity Beat Eating Disorders, approximately 1.25 million people in the UK have an eating disorder, such as anorexia nervosa or bulimia nervosa. The guidance,