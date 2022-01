Guidance highlights signs of hidden eating disorders

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

People with eating disorders may not disclose their condition when they see health professionals, often because of denial of the condition itself, a wish to avoid treatment, or because of the stigma that can often be attached to a mental health condition. According to charity Beat Eating Disorders, approximately 1.25 million people in the UK have an eating disorder, such as anorexia nervosa or bulimia nervosa. The guidance, published in the BMJ Postgraduate Medical Journal , aims to help health practitioners become adept at detecting, understanding and managing eating disorders, which is vital as anorexia in particular has a mortality rate of around 20%. It was compiled by a team led by Dr Anisa Jafar, National Institute for Health Research academic clinical lecturer in emergency medicine, based at Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust.It is primarily aimed at those in acute care, but its findings hold some relevance to occupational health professionals, who should look out for the presence of eating disorders within their organisations. Dr Jafar said: “Of all mental health conditions, [eating disorders] are the most likely to result in death, but they can be fully treated with the right support. “Not everyon