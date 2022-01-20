Vexatious claimsLatest NewsPublic sectorDisciplineDiscipline and grievances

Worker taped to chair loses £500k unfair dismissal claim

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Photo: BBC
Photo: BBC

A civil servant who claimed she was taped to a chair after raising concerns about colleagues’ behaviour has lost her £500,000 unfair dismissal and breach of contract claim at an employment tribunal. Ms Fitzpatrick, who worked as a senior fishery officer at Marine Scotland’s Scrabster office, was photographed tied to chair with parcel tape over her mouth. She claimed the incident was in retaliation for her raising concerns about staff behaviour, and that the perpetrators had told her “that’s what you get for speaking out about the boys”, but the tribunal and her employer found that the photograph was taken at a much earlier date than she had alleged. The tribunal heard there was a “culture of puerile pranks” in the office, including staff putting ice in others’ clothing, using pen casing as a “peashooter”, and taping someone who had fallen asleep to his chair. It found that she had been a “willing participant” in the office prank and had “perjured” herself at the tribunal by alleging that the incident occurred in a different manner on a different date. Fitzpatrick did not make a complaint about the incident at the time, and when the photo was circulated among other staff, the claimant discussed it in a light-hearted manner. In 2013, she made a number of complaints about the way she had been treated at work, but did not complain about the photograph. Disciplinary charges were levelled against her in November 2016 and in June 2017 she lodged a claim for harassment with the employment tribunal.

Misconduct

How to handle gross misconduct dismissals

Managing the disciplinary process

Avatar

