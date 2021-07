To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Tell us about your role and what you do

My current role is clinical nurse director at PAM OH Solutions, which is basically head of PAM Academy. I have been in this role for coming up to two-and-a-half years and prior to this I was PAM Academy lead, reporting into the then clinical director. PAM Academy is the training and clinical governance part of the business. I report into the medical director, Dr Bernard Yew. PAM Group has five businesses, of which PAM OH Solutions is one, however PAM Academy also provides support to the other two clinical parts of the business, ToHealth and PAM Wellbeing. This enables me to work with a multidisciplinary team, which is so rewarding.For all those new to OH, my story demonstrates that progression is attainable. I started as a screening nurse in PAM, as an associate, and then progressed to OH advisor, then clinical lead. From there I became clinical operations manager, then regional business manager and then into PAM Academy. PAM even funded my MSc in workplace health and wellbeing through Nottingham University, which helped me gain confidence when undertaking these more managerial and commercial roles. As clinical director, my primary focus remains on clinical governance, therefore my role is very much about developing and delivering training for various teams and supporting regional managers to develop standards for clients. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, I have had the role of keeping all the clinicians up to date with developments and developing ways of working which help everyone in their day-to-day roles. Covid has changed the way I think of training and development, as we’ve had to train clinicians in new ways of working and new ways of delivering services.