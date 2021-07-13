CoronavirusHealth and safetyHybrid workingLatest NewsWorking from home

‘Gradual return to work’ expected over summer

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

A ‘gradual return to work over the summer’ is expected rather than a rush back to the office en masse, the prime minister said has he confirmed that all legal Covid-19 restrictions will end on 19 July. In a press conference yesterday evening (12 July) Boris Johnson said that the instruction to work from home where possible will be removed next week, but he did not expect the whole country to “return to their desk as one” from Monday. The government will publish guidance for businesses around a gradual return to workplaces, he said. CIPD chief executive Peter Cheese said it was “absolutely right” to recommend a gradual return to offices for those who have been working from home. “There are still widespread anxieties and recognition the pandemic is not over, particularly as infection rates are increasing. The majority of people who have been working from home have been able to do so successfully for the last 16 months, so a slow, cautious return to workplaces is the right approach at this time,” said Cheese. “Employers have a fundamental ethical and legal duty of care to their workers. This means continuing to consult staff and taking steps to protect all workers from the risk of Covid-19. It’s also important that employers support good mental wellbeing by ensuring line managers provide flexibility, support and understanding where people have concerns.” Cheese said organisations should “learn from the pandemic” and provide more flexible ways of working going forward. “Employers and managers should work with their staff to create more
Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Supporting long Covid as Britain unlocks

Will Covid-19 change how we think about sickness...

CBI urges self isolation rethink from ministers

Four ways for OH to help employees back...

More employers join push to get staff vaccinated

Rishi Sunak urges staff to go back to...

OH’s leadership key to tackling mental health post...

Small businesses well-placed to manage mental health and...

Scrapping face masks poses risk to workers, says...

One in three young people say they feel...

  • Personnel Today Jobs
     

  • Search Jobs


  • .