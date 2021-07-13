‘Gradual return to work’ expected over summer

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

In a press conference yesterday evening (12 July) Boris Johnson said that the instruction to work from home where possible will be removed next week, but he did not expect the whole country to “return to their desk as one” from Monday. The government will publish guidance for businesses around a gradual return to workplaces, he said. CIPD chief executive Peter Cheese said it was “absolutely right” to recommend a gradual return to offices for those who have been working from home. “There are still widespread anxieties and recognition the pandemic is not over, particularly as infection rates are increasing. The majority of people who have been working from home have been able to do so successfully for the last 16 months, so a slow, cautious return to workplaces is the right approach at this time,” said Cheese. “Employers have a fundamental ethical and legal duty of care to their workers. This means continuing to consult staff and taking steps to protect all workers from the risk of Covid-19. It’s also important that employers support good mental wellbeing by ensuring line managers provide flexibility, support and understanding where people have concerns.” Cheese said organisations should “learn from the pandemic” and provide more flexible ways of working going forward. “Employers and managers should work with their staff to create more