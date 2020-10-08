Mouth lesions and skin rashes could be another sign of Covid-19

Photo: Shutterstock

Oral lesions and skin rashes could be another potential symptom of Covid-19 for clinicians and healthcare professionals to look out for, the British Association of Dermatologists has said.

In a research letter published in the British Journal of Dermatology researchers have argued that oral lesions and skin rashes, also known as mucocutaneous manifestations, can be an important sign of Covid-19.

The study included 666 Covid-19 patients with mild to moderate pneumonia who were being treated in a temporary field hospital set up during the pandemic’s peak in Madrid, Spain. Nearly half (46%) had some form of mucocutaneous manifestation, with issues with the skin on the hands and feet being particularly common (40%), as well as findings inside the mouth (26%).

The most common hand and foot issue was diffuse skin peeling (25%), and most common issue found in the mouth was transient lingual papillitis, also known as lie bumps, characterised by the appearance of small red or white bumps on the tongue. Urticaria (6.9%), rash (2.9%) and vesicular eruptions (1.6%) were observed in a minority of patients, it added.

The finding adds to a growing list of symptoms that can be a sign of someone having Covid-19, beyond the core symptoms of a high temperature, a new continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste, as defined by the NHS.

The association has set up an online gallery highlighting some of the common skin symptoms of Covid-19 so as to help improve understanding of the disease.