Multiple long-term conditions more associated with chronic pain

Research from academics at the University of Glasgow has found that more than half (53.8%) of people with two or three long-term conditions (or multi-morbidity) reported at least one site of chronic pain. The study, published in the Journal of Multimorbidity and Comorbidity , concluded that chronic pain was “extremely common” across a wide range of long-term conditions (LTCs) and people with multi-morbidity were at higher risk of having a greater extent of chronic pain. “These results show that chronic pain is a key factor for consideration in the management of patients with LTCs or multi-morbidity,” it said. Dr Barbara Nicholl, senior lecturer at Glasgow University’s Institute of Health and Wellbeing and one of the authors of the study, said: “This study is important because it highlights a much-neglected area of healthcare – namely the coexistence of chronic pain and multi-morbidity.“Our study shows that the presence of chronic pain should be a key factor for consideration in the management of patients with two or more other long-term conditions. Going forward, this area needs more research and clinical consideration. “It’s vital for healthcare providers to understand the impact of chronic pain on health-related outcomes in order to inform the needs and management of care in people who experience chronic pain alongside other long-term conditions,” Dr Nicholl added. The