Multiple long-term conditions more associated with chronic pain

published in the Journal of Multimorbidity and Comorbidity, concluded that chronic pain was “extremely common” across a wide range of long-term conditions (LTCs) and people with multi-morbidity were at higher risk of having a greater extent of chronic pain. “These results show that chronic pain is a key factor for consideration in the management of patients with LTCs or multi-morbidity,” it said. Dr Barbara Nicholl, senior lecturer at Glasgow University’s Institute of Health and Wellbeing and one of the authors of the study, said: “This study is important because it highlights a much-neglected area of healthcare – namely the coexistence of chronic pain and multi-morbidity.More than half of people with a number of chronic long-term health conditions are also in chronic pain, potentially affecting not just their physical but their mental health and their ability to be in or remain in employment. Research from academics at the University of Glasgow has found that more than half (53.8%) of people with two or three long-term conditions (or multi-morbidity) reported at least one site of chronic pain. The study,
