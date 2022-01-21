ConditionsRespiratoryReturn to work and rehabilitationSickness absence managementWellbeing and health promotion

Working-age smokers more likely to become ill and fall out of work

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Shutterstock
Shutterstock

Smokers are more likely than non-smokers to become ill while still of working age, thereby increasing the likelihood of being out of work, research from the charity Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) has argued. The cost to the economy is some £13.2bn, the charity has also said, while the cost of smoking to society generally, and just in England, is £17.14bn, it has calculated, higher than the £12.5bn extrapolated under previous estimates. ASH has come to its conclusions through an analysis of a range of different studies and statistics, both its own and official data. As well as smoking reducing a worker’s potential earning potential over the course of their life, smokers are more likely to die while they are still of working age, creating a further loss to the economy, ASH said. Smokers’ need for health and social care at a younger age than non-smokers also created extra costs, with smoking costing the NHS an additional £2.4bn and a further £1.2bn in social care costs. This included the cost of care provided in the home and, for the first time, residential care costs, even though many of smokers’ care needs tend to be met informally by friends and family.

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

