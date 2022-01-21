Ready for Bounce Back Monday?

Blue Monday we're being encouraged to forget our woes and roll our sleeves up for Bounce Back Monday. With the dropping of Plan B restrictions – a move that might have attracted a lot more critical analysis considering 330 people died with Covid on 20 January – it's now all systems go according to Kevin Ellis, chairman and senior partner at PwC. He told the Evening Standard: “After the last lockdown restrictions were lifted, it took us two months to get back to 80% capacity. “We’re expecting a faster bounce back now – people know the drill – and this is great news for small businesses and city centres that rely on office workers.” Great news indeed. Large city employers Goldman Sachs, Citi, PwC, HSBC, KPMG, Fidelity and Standard Chartered are among the firms thought to have encouraged staff back to the office in recent days. Most are asking employees to start coming in from next week, claims the Standard. What with our current national mood oscillations Manic Monday may have been a better buzzword.Boosterism is back. A week after the lows of