Ready for Bounce Back Monday?

Will the office cardigan be enough?

With the dropping of Plan B restrictions – a move that might have attracted a lot more critical analysis considering 330 people died with Covid on 20 January – it's now all systems go according to Kevin Ellis, chairman and senior partner at PwC. He told the Evening Standard: “After the last lockdown restrictions were lifted, it took us two months to get back to 80% capacity. “We’re expecting a faster bounce back now – people know the drill – and this is great news for small businesses and city centres that rely on office workers.” Great news indeed. Large city employers Goldman Sachs, Citi, PwC, HSBC, KPMG, Fidelity and Standard Chartered are among the firms thought to have encouraged staff back to the office in recent days. Most are asking employees to start coming in from next week, claims the Standard. What with our current national mood oscillations Manic Monday may have been a better buzzword.These mighty City institutions may be missing something, however; there may not be a deluge of now maskless commuters (masked if you read Transport for London's guidance, maskless if you read UK government guidance) joyously bouncing into offices on 24 January. Last week we reported that people were shivering at home and anxious to return to the sub-tropical climes of their temperature-controlled offices. But now we learn that this twist on “turning blue Monday” is absolutely not the case. A survey of 1,000 no doubt rather thin employees has revealed that the fear of feeling chilly in the office is forcing people to stay put in their expensively heated homes.