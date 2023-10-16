NHS campaign to improve understanding of urinary tract infections

A campaign to improve awareness and understanding of urinary tract infections (UTIs) has been launched by the NHS.

The campaign, being run by NHS England and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), is designed to remind people, especially those aged over 65, of the steps they can take to reduce their risk of getting a harmful infection.

It has been prompted by data suggesting there have been more than 800,000 admissions to hospitals across the country because of UTIs over the past five years.

With the NHS heading into what is likely to be a challenging winter, especially with cases and hospitalisations of both flu and Covid-19 rising again, the health service is keen to ease pressures where it can.

Symptoms of a UTI can include needing to pee more frequently or urgently than usual, pain or a burning sensation when peeing, new pain in the lower stomach, kidney pain or pain in the lower back, blood in the pee.

For older people, a urinary tract infection can include changes in behaviour, such as acting agitated or confused. This can of course impact people who may be caring for an older person as well as the older person themselves.

A range of resources, including posters, have been developed for local NHS areas to share with all their services, including GP practices.

These will also be shared with charities, royal colleges, care homes, and other relevant groups in the health and care sector to ensure as many older people and their carers have access to the information as possible, NHS England has said.

The campaign highlights the importance of keeping hydrated by regularly drinking enough fluids, going to the toilet as soon as possible when you need to, and washing or showering regularly.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: “As we get closer to what is likely to be another challenging winter in the health service, it is a good opportunity to remind people of the range of services available in the NHS and the best way to get the right care for their needs, which can help avoid unnecessary trips to A&E – these include using NHS 111, speaking to a pharmacist or GP, or visiting an urgent care walk-in centre.”

The campaign has also been launched to coincide with Infection Prevention Control Week, the health awareness campaign that is running this week from 15-21 October.