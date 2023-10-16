World Menopause Day: ‘Marked’ rise in demand for workplace advice

With World Menopause Day taking place this week, a workplace health provider is reporting a “marked” increase in requests for menopause support, as employers and women look to sift out reliable information from online myths and disinformation.

Ahead of World Menopause Day on Wednesday 18 October, RedArc, the nurse-led health and wellbeing support service, said it had seen a surge in demand for menopause support over the past 12 months.

Christine Husbands, RedArc commercial director, said: “Menopause awareness is certainly higher than it’s ever been which can only be a good thing for women, many of whom had previously suffered their symptoms in silence or embarrassment. However, this increased desire for information, remedies and solutions has led to some misinformation and myths circulating on the internet, amongst women themselves and via other ‘experts’.

“We are increasingly finding that women are looking for a listening ear and someone to provide much-needed reassurance as well as reliable information. With so much information and advice available – often conflicting and not necessarily medically based – rather than providing clarity the waters are becoming muddied.”

World Menopause Day is held each year on 18 October to raise awareness, break the stigma and highlight the support available for improving health and wellbeing for those experiencing menopause.

Greater education and reliable health promotion to help employees understand menopause and perimenopause is important, Debra Clark, head of wellbeing, Towergate Health & Protection, has also agreed.

“It is important however, for employers to also consider including younger women and men, who may not be directly affected by menopause, in any communication or educational sessions so that they have a greater understanding and can be more supportive of colleagues,” she said.

“Forward-thinking companies not only educate but also proactively support their staff. Support is available via many health and protection programmes, mental health support services and employee assistance programmes for the psychological and emotional impact which can be associated with menopause.

“Signposting to specialist support is an important aspect, as is help with navigating the NHS. Specific symptoms or effects of the menopause may need addressing, for example, cardiovascular changes associated with the menopause, where screening might be appropriate.

“The number of specialist providers is increasing and more mainstream health insurers also now offer support for the menopause and menstrual health. We would encourage employers to talk to an adviser who can give guidance on the latest developments and the most appropriate options for support in their organisation,” Clark added.

Separately, research has suggested there is still a widespread lack of knowledge and understanding around menopause. A study by researcher Perspectus Global and communications agency DAPS has concluded 19% of people (a quarter of men and 12% of women) admit they have no knowledge at all about menopause.

Worryingly, nearly half (49%) of women aged 45 and over said they would not feel comfortable talking to a line manager about menopausal symptoms, it also concluded. Only 37% of managers said they had been offered training around menopause.

These findings were echoed in a research report by the CIPD earlier this month. This found that most working women (aged 40 to 60) have experienced symptoms related to menopause transition. Yet more than half (53%) have been unable to go into work at some point because of their menopause symptoms.

The most common symptoms reported were psychological such as mood disturbances, anxiety, depression, memory loss, panic attacks, loss of confidence and reduced concentration.

Workplace support made a considerable difference, yet only a quarter said their organisation has a menopause policy or other support

And more than eight out of 10 (84%) of those who felt unsupported at work said their menopause symptoms had a “mostly negative” effect on them at work compared with 71% who are supported.

Only a quarter (24%) said their organisation has a stated menopause policy or other support measures in place.