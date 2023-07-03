NHS doubling gambling addiction clinics in England as demand surges

Mental health conditionsOccupational Health

NHS England is doubling the number of its specialist clinics to support people with gambling addiction because of surging demand and record referrals for problem gambling.

Seven new gambling addiction clinics will open this summer, NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard has said.

Some 1,400 patients were referred for help last year, an increase of more than a third on the previous 12 months and up by almost four fifths compared to two years ago, the service added.

The seven new clinics are in Milton Keynes, Thurrock, Bristol, Derby, Liverpool, Blackpool, and Sheffield.

They add to the eight ‘gambling harms’ clinics already open in London, Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, Southampton, Stoke-on-Trent, and Telford, as well as an additional national clinic, which treats both gambling and gaming addiction in children and young people, in London.

The hope is the combined clinics will be able to treat up to 3,000 patients a year.

Pritchard said: “In 1948, when the NHS was founded, you had to go to a bookies to place a bet, but now people can gamble on their phone at the touch of a button and everyone, young and old, is bombarded with adverts encouraging them to take part.

“Record numbers of people are coming to the NHS for help to treat their gambling addiction, a cruel disease which has the power to destroy people’s lives, with referrals up by more than a third compared to last year,” she added.

Around 138,000 people could be problem gambling, according to Gambling Commission figures. Around a further 1.3 million people are engaging in either moderate or low-risk gambling, it has calculated – although other research estimates that this figure could be higher.

The latest clinics will treat people with serious addiction issues through cognitive behavioural therapy, family therapy, support groups and aftercare.

The clinics are staffed by psychologists, therapists, psychiatrists, mental health nurses and peer support workers also offer support to patients’ family members, partners, and carers.

NHS mental health director Claire Murdoch said: “Addiction is a cruel disease that can take over and ruin lives, whether it be destroying finances or ruining relationships, but the NHS is here to help, so if you or someone you know is struggling with gambling addiction please come forward.”

Nic Paton

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

