Occupational Health Awareness Week aims to engage small businesses

Small businesses are being urged to consider investing in OH during Occupational Health Awareness Week
Small businesses are being urged to consider investing in OH during Occupational Health Awareness Week
SOM, the Society of Occupational Medicine, has published two short films promoting the role and value of occupational health to small businesses during Occupational Health Awareness Week, which starts today (Monday 18 September).

The awareness-raising week, which runs until Friday (22 September), is designed to educate and inform small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in particular about occupational health and how OH investment can make a positive difference.

It also closely aligns with SOM’s ongoing campaign to make OH universally accessible to all employees, not just those predominantly working for large employers.

The two films, one 15 minutes and one two minutes, introduce the concept of occupational health to SMEs, explain what OH practitioners can do and the value they can bring to a business.

The films also highlight that SMEs are five times less likely to use OH than larger businesses, yet provision can bring real benefits and return on investment. SOM is also signposting businesses to its online resources.

At the same time, COHPA, the Commercial Occupational Health Providers Association, which is jointly hosting the week with SOM, has published a new guide to OH for SMEs.

The guide explains what OH is, what practitioners do, why businesses should consider using it, the role of fit notes, and where to go for further advice and support.

 

 

