ResearchCoronavirusLong CovidOH service deliveryReturn to work and rehabilitation

Occupational health must develop ‘trustful’ relationships to support long Covid return

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Fatigue and cognitive dysfunction are symptoms of long Covid
Shutterstock
Fatigue and cognitive dysfunction are symptoms of long Covid
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

A return-to-work plan for an employee with long Covid should involve the worker, employer, line manager and occupational health professionals to ensure they receive the appropriate support. This is according to an evidence review published by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), which also found that the return to work for people with long Covid is complex and will differ for each individual. The report, which summarises the findings of seven studies into the impact of persistent coronavirus symptoms on return to work, found the symptoms that had the greatest impact were fatigue, cognitive dysfunction, and changes in taste and smell. Return-to-work interventions adopted by organisations and employees included working reduced hours, flexitime or working from home, moving to a role with lower physical or mental strain, and phased return. Relapses could occur for those who returned to work, triggered by mental strains and stress, and some people with long Covid were unable to return to work at all. “Long Covid patients experience persistent symptoms after the acute infection that prevent them from resuming their normal lives and work,” said Professor Lode Godderis, a specialist in occupational medicine at the university KU Leuven in Belgium and director of the country’s Service for Prevention and Protection at Work (IDEWE), who led the HSE study. “It is important, in addition to searching for the causes, to help people to re
Avatar

Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ (Occupational Health and Wellbeing Plus) and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Severe Covid-19 ‘substantially’ increases risk of death within...

Covid, climate change and infodemic set to disrupt...

Workload, stress, and casualisation making higher education a...

Long Covid support needs to go beyond workplace...

Working together to tackle long Covid

Thinking about occupational health nursing beyond the pandemic

CPD: Long Covid – a catalyst for greater...

CPD activities: understanding long Covid

One in three have long Covid symptoms after...

One in 40 thought to have long Covid