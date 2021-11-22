Long Covid support needs to go beyond workplace adjustments

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Post-acute Covid syndrome, or long Covid as it is more commonly known, is rapidly emerging as a significant health challenge faced by many employees around the world. In fact, latest research from the UK government estimates that as many as 1.1 million people in the UK were experiencing long Covid as of September 2021. Symptoms such as extreme fatigue and breathlessness can severely impact people’s wellbeing and everyday lives – including their ability to do their job effectively. This presents challenges for employers, who must learn to adapt and accommodate the needs of workers who are struggling with a condition that medical experts still know very little about. Recently, I took part in Aetna’s ‘Health Matters for the Workplace’ panel discussion, which explored the impact of long Covid for employees and businesses. I spoke alongside experts from different sectors including HR, management and legal. While I was able to provide insight from a clinical perspective, the panel as a whole offered a 360-view of how long Covid is impacting sufferers and what employers can do to ensure a healthy, supportive and inclusive occupational environment. Our discussions highlighted that an holistic approach will be key to successfully tackling the difficulties long Covid sufferers face at work. With that in mind, here are some perspectives for employers to consider as they evaluate their strategies for responding to long Covid.