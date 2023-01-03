‘Smokefree England’ 2030 target now a decade off track

The government is almost a decade behind achieving its target for England to be smoke free by 2030, a leading cancer charity has warned.

A report by Cancer Research UK published between Christmas and New Year has argued that, if recent trends continue, the target will now not be met until 2039.

This is despite repeated warnings from the charity that data up to 2018 indicated the government was already seven years off track.

The charity has now called on health secretary Steve Barclay to publish a new plan for tobacco control. This, it has argued, must include more action to prevent young people from smoking, and more funding for the measures and services needed to help people quit.

Cancer Research UK chief executive Michelle Mitchell, said: “Smoking remains the largest preventable cause of cancer and death in the UK, but the government has the power to change this.

“With bold action and strong leadership, we can ensure a future free of tobacco for reducing cancer and saving lives.

“We urge Steve Barclay to continue his legacy of being bold with tobacco control to reduce the number of people getting and dying of smoking related cancers, relieve the pressure on the NHS, and save the country billions of pounds each year,” Mitchell added.

Whilst smoking rates are declining, in order to reach the goal of making England smoke free by 2030 smoking rates will need to drop around 70% faster, the charity has calculated.

Moreover, if the government misses this target, and current trends continue, smoking could cause around one million cancer cases in the UK between now and 2040, it added.