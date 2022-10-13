OH service deliveryOccupational HealthOHW+

New occupational health appointments at Skanska and Network Rail

by Nic Paton
Megan Taylor has joined Skanska UK as its new UK head of occupational health and wellbeing
Imag: Skanska
Megan Taylor has joined Skanska UK as its new UK head of occupational health and wellbeing
Imag: Skanska

Two leading employers have demonstrated their commitment to workplace health by making high-profile occupational health appointments.

Swedish multinational construction company Skanska has appointed Megan Taylor joins its UK head of occupational health and wellbeing.

Taylor has joined Skanska UK from British Transport Police, where she was deputy director of safety, health and wellbeing.

She previously held senior health and wellbeing roles at Network Rail, LNER, Virgin Trains and Southern Railways.

“Skanska UK enjoys an enviable reputation in health and wellbeing,” said Taylor of her appointment. “Particularly for its progressive work addressing the issue of mental health in the construction industry. I’m delighted to be joining the business at this exciting stage in its development.”

“Megan fully supports our focus on mental health and comes with many fresh insights and approaches on how we can further improve our knowledge and performance in the fields of occupational health and wellbeing,” said director of health, safety, wellbeing and quality, Dylan Roberts.

Meanwhile, Deborah Edmonds has taken up the role of director of occupational health and wellbeing at Network Rail.

Edmonds was previously global vice president for health risk management and workplace adjustments at Barclays.

