New occupational medicine training curriculum approved

A new curriculum for occupational medicine training, developed by the Faculty of Occupational Medicine (FOM), has been approved by the General Medical Council.

The Occupational Medicine Speciality Training (OMST) 2022 curriculum sets the standards and regulations for doctors undertaking postgraduate occupational medicine training.

It will apply from August 2022, but a transition regime is in place for people who are part-way through their training.

FOM said the new curriculum is intended to broaden access to occupational medicine training to include doctors working in all specialities, allowing an increased range of professionals to transfer their skills and experience.

The knowledge-based competencies that were outlined under the previous curriculum have been replaced with 11 learning outcomes which cover the professional capabilities that occupational health physicians should be able to demonstrate.

These capabilities are intended to reflect a “risk-based approach” to training, and align with the GMC’s generic professional capabilities. They include professional values and behaviours, professional skills and knowledge, workplace risk, health prevention and promotion, and safeguarding, among others.

Assessment methods have also changed. Research methods will now be assessed in the same way as other learning outcomes, rather than trainees having to submit a dissertation. Guidance that showcases examples of acceptable evidence is available to assist trainees and learning providers.

FOM academic dean, Professor Ira Madan, said getting the curriculum over the “high bar” set by the GMC had been “no mean feat”.

“I am delighted that we have been able to break down some of the barriers to entry to our specialty and I hope that the flexibility in the entry routes afforded by the new curriculum will support the growth in the number of new trainees,” she said.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council recently updated its specialist nursing standards, which outline the skills, knowledge and proficiencies that occupational health nurses who take this qualification and revalidation route need to demonstrate.