Hire quality vs speed: Finding the perfect balance (webinar)

We have all seen the stats. It’s a candidates’ market. The demands from hiring managers are acute – they need great hires and they need them now.

But when you need volume hires fast, how do you guarantee quality of candidate? How do you ensure your process is fit for purpose? What could you cut back and what is essential?

Talent acquisition professionals and hiring managers are facing unprecedented pressures and they need to understand which industry innovations they could you use to meet their hiring objectives.

This Personnel Today webinar, in association with recruitment process outsourcer PeopleScout, will look at how talent acquisition professionals and HR generalists can keep their hiring managers on-side, maintaining speed and agility without damaging quality of hire.

Personnel Today Rob Moss is joined by a panel of professionals with a wealth of experience in this area, including Mark Wright, customer services operations manager at VirginMediaO2, Paula Simmons, director of employer brand and communications strategy at TMP Worldwide, and Andrew Weston, solution director at PeopleScout.

What the main drivers are for the candidates’ market

What these mean for employers

How to avoid risking quality when trying to recruit fast

Strategies to maintain ED&I targets when talent pools are limited.

The 60-minutes webinar will give attendees a practical insight into the tools and methods used by employers who are recruiting large volumes of people.

About our panelists

Mark Wright is customer services operations manager at VirginMediaO2, leading a team of around 135 FTEs in both the consumer and business functions. Motivated by developing people and seeing them succeed, he started on the phones within the business division, progressing to team manager after 10 months. Mark tries to work from the office as much as he can, but he manages a mixture of both office and home workers across his wider team. Previous roles include sales, care, delivery and complaint management in call centres at DSG.

Paula Simmons is director of employer brand and communications strategy at advertising and communications agency TMP Worldwide UK. With a background in PR and corporate communications, recruitment and employer branding, Paula role enables her to do what she enjoys most: delivering actionable insights and consultancy to clients across a range of industry sectors, nationally and internationally. In essence, helping them to understand, articulate and measure what makes them unique places to work. She also leads the TMP’s work to help clients better understand and engage audiences from underrepresented groups.

Andrew Weston is solutions director at PeopleScout. Over the past 25 years, he has helped more than 400 public and private sector organisations who hire high volumes of both temporary and permanent workers measurably transform their end-to-end recruitment processes.

