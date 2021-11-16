VaccinationsCoronavirusHealth surveillanceOH service deliveryWellbeing and health promotion

OH fearing fallout from mandatory NHS Covid vaccination

by Nic Paton
Ascannio / Shutterstock.com

The government intends to bring in mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for all frontline NHS staff from next April. This is something that sits very uncomfortably with many occupational health professionals. Nic Paton reports. The announcement this month by health secretary Sajid Javid that NHS staff in England will be required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by April 2022 could end up becoming a logistical ‘nightmare’ for already hard-pressed NHS occupational health teams, practitioners have warned. Under the plan, all full-time NHS staff in patient-facing roles will be expected to have received coronavirus jabs as a condition of employment, unless they have a medical exemption, by 1 April 2022 – subject to parliamentary approval. Javid called on employers to “support and encourage” employees to get vaccinated. “No one in the NHS should be scapegoated, singled out or shamed [for not getting a vaccine so far],” he said. For many OH NHS practitioners, however, the worry is that they may end up finding themselves caught between vaccine-hesitant or reluctant employees, those with genuine medical or other exemptions, and employers wanting to crack on with getting the vaccine mandate over the line. “It’s going to be a nightmare sifting through all the advice requests from people who don't want the vaccine, never mind people that think they will be exempt on medical grounds but aren’t,” one member of the occupational health practitioners’ Facebook group told OHW+. “Absolutely agree that, if medically exempt staff need to present t
