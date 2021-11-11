Mandatory vaccinations add to care home and NHS alarm over staff crisis

mandatory vaccinations – a policy that may see thousands of workers leave the sector – is likely to be significant contributing factor to the crisis. About 50,000 care home staff who have not had two doses in England will not be allowed to work from today (11 November). Professor Martin Green, CEO of Care England, said: “When government imposes a policy it needs to be accompanied by support and resources. Mandatory vaccination comes in the midst of a workforce crisis in the adult social care sector and it is clear that social care may not be in a position to support the NHS this winter.” Responding to the latest performance figures for the NHS in England, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said: “The NHS is now facing unsustainable pressures and running so hot it has reached a tipping point.” Staff shortages were putting patient safety at risk, he said, citing surveys and evidence from various healthcare leaders. “Unless we take action now this pressure is going to get even worse in the deepest midwinter months and we would urge the government to everything it can to prevent the NHS from plunging further into crisis,” said Taylor.Fears are growing that the NHS and the care home sector are facing a major staffing crisis as demand for services outstrips the capacity of organisations to provide services. The arrival of