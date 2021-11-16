Latest NewsFurloughJob creation and lossesLabour marketSkills shortages

Number of employees on payrolls grew after furlough ended

Fears about mass redundancies following the end of furlough have not materialised, official figures suggest, as the number of employees on company payrolls increased and the employment rate grew in the autumn. The latest labour market figures from the Office for National Statistics showed that there were 160,000 more employees on company payrolls in October 2021 than the previous month, taking the total to 29.3 million. The ONS suggested that it is possible that those made redundant after the furlough scheme ended on 30 September will be included in payroll Real Time Information (RTI) submissions – from where the data is derived – for a further few months while they work their notice periods. However, it said respondents to its business survey suggested that “the numbers made redundant [were] likely to be a small share of those still on furlough at the end of September 2021”. The redundancy rate is currently at the same rate it was before the pandemic, at 3.7 per thousand workers. The employment rate for July to September 2021 increased by 0.4 percentage points on the quarter, to 75.4%, driven by a record high net flow from unemployment to employment as the economy recovered from the pandemic. Some 304,000 people moved from unemployment into a job.

