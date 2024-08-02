Fit for WorkPersonnel TodayCoronavirusVaccinationsHealth surveillance

Who will be eligible for NHS covid jabs this autumn?

by Nic Paton
Shutterstock

The government’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has announced who will be eligible for NHS Covid vaccinations this autumn.

Similar to last year, the NHS Covid vaccination programme will be relatively limited, with jabs only being offered to those at high risk of serious disease and who are therefore most likely to benefit from vaccination.

Covid vaccination

Covid vaccinations do protect against heart failure and blood clots

Covid vaccinations should be available privately

However, the fact the programme is broadly similar to last year’s is potentially an improvement, given the JCVI suggested earlier this year that the 2024 programme could be even more limited than last year’s.

It still remains unclear to what extent private vaccination programmes, including ones delivered through workplaces, may be able to bridge some of the gap this year.

The JCVI has advised that the following groups will be offered a Covid-19 vaccine this autumn:

  • adults aged 65 years and over;
  • residents in a care home for older adults; and
  • individuals aged six months to 64 years in a clinical risk group.

The vaccine should usually be offered no earlier than around six months after the last vaccine dose.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of the JCVI’s Covid-19 immunisation group, said: “The Covid-19 autumn programme will continue to focus on those at greatest risk of getting seriously ill. These people will benefit the most from a further vaccine dose.

“It is important that everyone who is eligible takes up the offer before we head into winter. The vaccines offered provide good protection against developing severe disease, such as being hospitalised with COVID-19,” he added.

Vaccine uptake for last year’s autumn programme for those aged 65 years and over was approximately 70%, the committee also confirmed.

NHS England will confirm details on how and when eligible people can access the autumn vaccine in due course, it added.

 

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

