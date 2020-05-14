OH providers team up to offer supplementary support for NHS England

Image: Shutterstock

An occupational health provider and musculoskeletal (MSK) services firm have teamed up to ‘make it simpler’ for NHS organisations to buy-in additional support to supplement their own OH resource and employee assistance programmes.

Connect Health, an MSK services provider, and Health Management (HML), which provides OH services to private organisations and the government, have partnered to provide support through a new NHS England framework, which they say removes the often time-consuming tender process.

HR teams within the NHS will be able to call in help as and when they need it, creating additional capacity in areas where they are stretched.

The companies will offer support including remote and on-site advice and assistance for clinical and non-clinical staff; work-focused assessment and rehabilitation programmes; tailored services covering prevention, assessment, rehabilitation and training; and a telephone advice line.

Alasdair Kerr, director of occupational health services at Connect Health, said: “Our ethos is to do all we can to keep people fit and healthy and at work, which is more important than ever during these difficult times. Alongside HML, we are ready and able to help the NHS and are committed to doing so at cost to support the national effort.”

HML sales director Carol Lewis added: “We will be fluid and tailor the service to the needs of the NHS and remain committed to making sure those on the front line of the pandemic response have the advice and support they need.”

The framework includes: