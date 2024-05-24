ObesityWellbeing and health promotionOccupational Health

One in six employees ‘addicted’ to ultra-processed foods

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

One in six UK employees are ‘addicted’ to ultra-processed foods, with many recognising the negative effects these have on their mood and cognitive function. 

A survey of 5,000 UK employees by healthy eating platform Lifesum found that 17% of workers consider themselves addicted to ultra-processed foods (UPFs) – foods that most people would not be able to recreate at home and are manufactured to be convenient and cheap, such as confectionery, crisps, reconstituted meat products, breakfast cereals and fruit yoghurts.

Such foods typically lack essential nutrients and are high in fat, sugar and salt.

Ultra-processed foods

Shift workers: knowing the diet-related health risks

People with obesity take more sick days

Nearly one in three (29.5%) consumed UPFs at work because they felt stressed, while a similar proportion (28.8%) said they reached for them because they are convenient. Affordability was the reason one in 10 consumed UPFs at work.

The majority (79.1%) said UPFs hurt their mood regulation at work, while a similar proportion (76.8%) felt they affected their energy levels. Two-thirds said UPFs negatively affected their cognitive function.

UPFs were widely available in the workplaces of those polled, with nearly three-quarters stating they were readily available to them.

Signe Svanfeldt, Lifesum’s lead nutritionist, said: “Our research highlights the impact of ultra-processed food addiction on employee health. Introducing informative warning labels on specific ultra-processed foods can empower individuals to make more conscious dietary decisions. Additionally, employers can foster healthier workplace environments by implementing strategies like nutrition education, promoting access to healthier foods, and offering support for dietary improvements.

“These foods can lead to a variety of health issues such as obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and even certain types of cancer. Employers should prioritise promoting healthier eating habits to counter these effects and enhance employee wellbeing.”

Svanfeldt said employers can help staff avoid eating UPFs at work by providing healthier snack options, hosting nutrition workshops, encouraging meal preparation before their shifts, opting for caterers that prioritise fresh ingredients and sharing healthy eating habits.

OH job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more OH jobs

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Weight-loss drug can also bring heart health benefits...

People with obesity take more sick days –...

More than one billion now living with obesity...

Obesity fuelling bowel cancer mortality among under-50s

Sickness absence barely improves since pandemic

Warning of lifetime health consequences from surge in...

Obesity now costing UK plc nearly £100bn, and...

Divorced men with diabetes at highest risk of...

High obesity and diabetes led to UK having...

NHS pilot to test widening access to anti-obesity...