One in six employees ‘addicted’ to ultra-processed foods

One in six UK employees are ‘addicted’ to ultra-processed foods, with many recognising the negative effects these have on their mood and cognitive function.

A survey of 5,000 UK employees by healthy eating platform Lifesum found that 17% of workers consider themselves addicted to ultra-processed foods (UPFs) – foods that most people would not be able to recreate at home and are manufactured to be convenient and cheap, such as confectionery, crisps, reconstituted meat products, breakfast cereals and fruit yoghurts.

Such foods typically lack essential nutrients and are high in fat, sugar and salt.

Nearly one in three (29.5%) consumed UPFs at work because they felt stressed, while a similar proportion (28.8%) said they reached for them because they are convenient. Affordability was the reason one in 10 consumed UPFs at work.

The majority (79.1%) said UPFs hurt their mood regulation at work, while a similar proportion (76.8%) felt they affected their energy levels. Two-thirds said UPFs negatively affected their cognitive function.

UPFs were widely available in the workplaces of those polled, with nearly three-quarters stating they were readily available to them.

Signe Svanfeldt, Lifesum’s lead nutritionist, said: “Our research highlights the impact of ultra-processed food addiction on employee health. Introducing informative warning labels on specific ultra-processed foods can empower individuals to make more conscious dietary decisions. Additionally, employers can foster healthier workplace environments by implementing strategies like nutrition education, promoting access to healthier foods, and offering support for dietary improvements.

“These foods can lead to a variety of health issues such as obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and even certain types of cancer. Employers should prioritise promoting healthier eating habits to counter these effects and enhance employee wellbeing.”

Svanfeldt said employers can help staff avoid eating UPFs at work by providing healthier snack options, hosting nutrition workshops, encouraging meal preparation before their shifts, opting for caterers that prioritise fresh ingredients and sharing healthy eating habits.

