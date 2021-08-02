One in three do not use sun protection in UK

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

a third of adults said they were more likely to protect their skin from the sun when abroad than when in the UK

almost a third have been sunburnt in the UK over the past 12 months

a quarter of men do not apply sunscreen before going out in the sun when in the UK

a fifth planned to spend more time outside in the sun this year.

This is according to research from Cancer Research UK and Nivea Sun, which have encouraged people to protect themselves while outside, as more people plan to go on holiday in the UK or spend more time in the sun this summer. They commissioned a YouGov survey of 4,442 UK adults about their behaviour in the sun and found that:Karis Betts, health information manager at Cancer Research UK, said people should take three steps to enjoy sunny weather safely: cover up, seek shade and regularly apply sunscreen. “It’s important to remember the sun isn’t only strong abroad – it can be strong enough in the UK to cause damage too,” she said. “Even if it doesn’t feel that warm, or it’s a cloudy day, it’s still possible to get burnt; a clear sign that the DNA in your skin cells has been damaged. “Much of this damage gets repaired, but the body isn’t perfect, and some can get left behind. Over time, damage can build up and eventually lead to skin cancer. “Avoid getting caught out by checking the