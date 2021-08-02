Occupational HealthWellbeing and health promotion

One in three do not use sun protection in UK

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

A third of UK adults admit they typically neglect to protect themselves from the sun whilst in their garden or outside space. This is according to research from Cancer Research UK and Nivea Sun, which have encouraged people to protect themselves while outside, as more people plan to go on holiday in the UK or spend more time in the sun this summer. They commissioned a YouGov survey of 4,442 UK adults about their behaviour in the sun and found that:
  • a third of adults said they were more likely to protect their skin from the sun when abroad than when in the UK
  • almost a third have been sunburnt in the UK over the past 12 months
  • a quarter of men do not apply sunscreen before going out in the sun when in the UK
  • a fifth planned to spend more time outside in the sun this year.
Karis Betts, health information manager at Cancer Research UK, said people should take three steps to enjoy sunny weather safely: cover up, seek shade and regularly apply sunscreen. “It’s important to remember the sun isn’t only strong abroad – it can be strong enough in the UK to cause damage too,” she said. “Even if it doesn’t feel that warm, or it’s a cloudy day, it’s still possible to get burnt; a clear sign that the DNA in your skin cells has been damaged. “Much of this damage gets repaired, but the body isn’t perfect, and some can get left behind. Over time, damage can build up and eventually lead to skin cancer. “Avoid getting caught out by checking the
Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Putting nutrition on the post-pandemic workplace agenda

A third experiencing multiple health problems in midlife

Four in 10 adults gained weight during pandemic

A tenth consider using prescription drugs in response...

Free flu vaccination scheme expanded

Countdown to 19 July: five ways to support...

Making corporate fitness about more than just physical...

The case for classifying personal safety tech as...

Supporting long Covid as Britain unlocks

Will Covid-19 change how we think about sickness...