Here comes the sun: what does hot weather mean for homeworkers?

Despite working from home, in some cases in the garden, many employees will have felt a certain reluctance to put in a full shift today with temperatures in some parts of the country in the high 20s centigrade – a novel experience so far this year. Plans for the weekend are probably being hatched at a higher rate than for any previous couple of days this year, because of the poor weather and ubiquitous sport on TV, and next week the settled warm period continues as far as the Met Office is prepared to predict in much of the UK. Temperatures are not, so far, forecast to reach the sweltering heights of the previous two summers but it is worth remembering that employees are not working in air conditioned offices and many will not have sufficient outdoor areas to relax and cool down in when not working.
Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper