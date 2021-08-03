Right to workVaccinationsFAQsLatest NewsImmigration

Top 10 HR questions July 2021: Right-to-work and settlement scheme

by XpertHR
by XpertHR A UK residence permit
mundissima / Shutterstock.com
A UK residence permit
mundissima / Shutterstock.com

EEA employees should have applied for settled or pre-settled status, but can they lose this if they leave the UK? Employers' questions on the changes to right to work checks from 1 July 2021 and the deadline for applying under the EU settlement scheme continue to feature in the top 10. One of the most popular HR questions looks at whether absences from the UK affect employees' status. As well as Covid-19-related questions on vaccinations and face coverings, the top 10 includes FAQs on redundancy, disciplinary and grievance procedures and changes to start dates.

The top 10 HR questions in July 2021:

1. How should employers carry out right to work in the UK checks for EEA nationals from 1 July 2021? 2. Can employers make having had a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination a condition of employment for new recruits? 3. What should an employer do if it becomes aware that an EEA national employee does not have settled or pre-settled status? 4. Can EEA national employees lose their right to settled status due to absence from the UK? 5. How does the law define redundancy? 6. What should an employer do if an employee refuses to wear a face co
