How HR can help NHS staff bounce back

Adapting

The NHS has never been in a more fragile state. As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the effects of the biggest crisis to hit our country in generations are increasingly being felt. Like many people, healthcare workers on the frontline of our country’s response to Covid-19 are all having to deal with the effect of loss – of patients, colleagues, friends, relatives – due to the virus. Some are adjusting to new ways of working, others who were redeployed are now re-adjusting to old norms, and many attempt to balance new personal priorities. For these reasons, and many more, the pandemic has triggered some major issues for health sector HR teams to contend with. How the NHS bounces back from Covid will in part rely on how well its workers are supported, managed, and reintegrated into their work environments. Well-managed human and organisational factors set workers up for success, but poor leadership and management can mean safety and productivity are compromised. With our health service in such a delicate state, properly taking account of the needs of health workers is crucial and will assist in ensuring the NHS’s ability to react to the demands placed on it. This includes ensuring that workers feel their wellbeing and psychological health are considered and valued by their employers, not just for the duration of the pandemic but for the future. This expectation may not be new, but the pandemic has undoubtedly reaffirmed its importance. [pullquote]Well-managed human and organisational factors set workers up for success, but poor leadership and management can mean safety and productivity are compromised."[/pullquote]With home working now having been normalised for so many of us over the past 20 months, priorities and responsibilities relating to our personal lives may have changed our expectations from our places of work. Experiences like workers becoming used to being surrounded by family and children (and pets) during the working week requires an element of recognition in adapting working arrangements – in he