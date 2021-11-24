Managers likely to change jobs if they haven’t had training

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Two in five managers who haven’t received any management training are planning to change jobs over the next 12 months, a survey has found. According to LMS provider Digits, part of CIPHR, 38% of managers who have not received any formal training plan to look for a new job, compared with only 28% who receive regular management training. One in four (26%) managers polled said they had never received any management training; 39% received it only when they first became a manager; and 35% received regular training. Managers with 10 or more team members were more 50% likely to receive regular training than those with five reports or fewer. One in seven managers were trying to manage big teams – of 10 or more staff – having had no management training at all. Bradley Burgoyne, head of learning and development at Digits, said: “These survey results highlight a worrying trend where organisations are underinvesting in their managers. This has the potential for wider ramifications across the business where colleagues are not seeing the value that learning and development can bring to the organisation.
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.