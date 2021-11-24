Latest NewsLearning & developmentManagement trainingRetention of staffTraining needs analysis

Managers likely to change jobs if they haven't had training

Two in five managers who haven’t received any management training are planning to change jobs over the next 12 months, a survey has found. According to LMS provider Digits, part of CIPHR, 38% of managers who have not received any formal training plan to look for a new job, compared with only 28% who receive regular management training. One in four (26%) managers polled said they had never received any management training; 39% received it only when they first became a manager; and 35% received regular training. Managers with 10 or more team members were more 50% likely to receive regular training than those with five reports or fewer. One in seven managers were trying to manage big teams – of 10 or more staff – having had no management training at all. Bradley Burgoyne, head of learning and development at Digits, said: “These survey results highlight a worrying trend where organisations are underinvesting in their managers. This has the potential for wider ramifications across the business where colleagues are not seeing the value that learning and development can bring to the organisation.

“Investment in people development is a critical component for any individual, team, or organisation to achieve and maintain high performance. “With demand for talent and pressure to perform at an all-time high, the question is: can organisations afford not to train their managers?” Managers who benefit from regular training were more likely to say they enjoyed their job: 77% said they like or love their current job, while only 54% who did not receive regular training said the same. Two in five managers who like (23%) or love (15%) their jobs are still planning to change employer or look for a new job over the next twelve months. Toby
