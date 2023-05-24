Campaigners call for period products in workplaces

The government should help to tackle ‘period poverty’ by making free sanitary products available in public places, including workplaces such as libraries, community centres and schools.

This is according to a coalition of MPs, campaign groups, business leaders and charities, who have signed an open letter that demands the government expands the free provision of period products across the UK. Free period products are already available in public buildings in Scotland.

Campaigners have argued that low-paid workers are among the most vulnerable to period poverty, particularly as living costs continue to rise.

Since August 2022, local authorities and education providers have been required to ensure that everyone in Scotland who menstruates can have reasonably convenient access to period products, free of charge, as and when they are required. Products must be available with dignity, reasonable ease and people should be given reasonable choice.

In a letter to women and equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, campaigners argue that a lack of access to period products hampers productivity at work and causes increased absence.

It says: “Last year, Bloody Good Period met a level of demand for free period products 87% higher than the previous year, while the Trussell Trust recorded vastly increased demand for them in foodbanks.

“It is those on the lowest incomes – and indeed those with no income at all – who are the most vulnerable. With hundreds of thousands of women and people who menstruate choosing between buying period products and buying food, ministers risk denying millions basic access to healthcare products.”

The letter, organised by campaign group Empower, is signed by MPs and peers from across the political spectrum, academics, and charities and campaign groups including The Fawcett Society and Brook.

Kirsten Oswald MP, SNP spokesperson for women and equalities, said: “Period poverty is even more pressing because of the cost-of-living crisis, so the more that we can do in the here and now, and in taking this conversation beyond these islands, the closer we can come to addressing this problem for women and girls all over the world.

“I am proud of Scotland for being the first country in the world to make it possible for people to have access to free period products, which has been a real cross-party initiative. This conversation must continue to happen on an ongoing basis until period poverty is in the mainstream.”