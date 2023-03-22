Channel 4 launches period support policy

Broadcaster Channel 4 has launched a period policy with the support of its gender equality employee network, 4Womxn.

The company said the policy would help employees who experience difficulties with their periods, particularly those who experience health conditions such as endometriosis or polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and may be struggling to manage their symptoms at work.

As part of the policy, employees will be able to access flexible working arrangements, a working environment assessment, free period products in the office, and a microwaveable wheat bag to ease painful symptoms. It will also offer a quiet room where employees can take time out, and free hormone and fertility tests through women’s health company Hertility.

Channel 4 is working with period-proof underwear brand WUKA, and will offer employees the chance to trial its products as a more sustainable alternative to tampons or pads.

The company cited research suggesting that 89% of people who menstruate have experienced stress or anxiety at work due to their period.

Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon said: “Most women will have 12 periods a year for 40 years. That is a huge amount of time, yet we don’t talk about women’s health much or what impact it might have on equity.

“Our new period policy builds on our suite of wellbeing support to help our staff to be the best version of themselves at work and is another step towards equity in the workplace.”

The launch of the new policy saw employees attend a panel discussion on people’s experience of periods, hosted by the company’s Equity and Inclusion team.

Channel 4 was one of the first of a growing number of employers to offer a dedicated menopause policy in 2019, followed by a carers’ policy in 2020. It has also had a pregnancy loss policy since 2021.

Ruby Raut, CEO and founder of WUKA, said its partnership with Channel 4 was the first of its kind.

“This is an initiative that will set an important benchmark in both acknowledging menstrual health and addressing equity in the workplace,” she said.

“Channel 4 is leading the way and we are thrilled to be walking alongside the progressive broadcaster to support its period policy, offer its employees a more sustainable and comfortable menstrual solution, and prioritise gender equity by empowering all who bleed.”

She added that they wanted to “smash the taboos” surrounding periods, menopause and bladder leaks, as well as highlight the benefits to the environment of switching away from tampons or pads.

