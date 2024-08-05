Pharmacies in ‘deep distress’ as funding pressures bite

Community pharmacies are in ‘deep distress’ with financial and demand pressures forcing almost all to stop offering some NHS and public health services, a survey has found.

The online poll of more than 2,100 pharmacies by Community Pharmacy England found almost all of those surveyed (96%) had stopped delivering locally commissioned services over the past 12 months.

These include services such as emergency hormonal contraception, enhanced smoking cessation and public health support services, and minor ailments services.

Additionally, a third said they also had to stop the provision of national pharmacy services, such as new medicine services or vaccinations. More than eight out of 10 (81%) had been forced to stop offering extended opening hours.

In 90% of those surveyed, owners said they had also had to stop employing locum pharmacists – with cost the most common barrier again. More than 20% said they had had to put an end to the free delivery of prescription medicines to patients.

The growing pressure on community pharmacies has coincided with GPs across England taking the unprecedented step of beginning a work to rule.

The British Medical Association (BMA) has told its members they can limit appointments to 25 a day – and some GPs see more than 40 a day – in a dispute over funding levels. In a ballot, 98% of GP members backed taking action.

GPs could also refuse to carry out tests and assessments for hospitals pre- or post-treatment, and could ignore guidelines on rationing treatments that are put in place to allow the NHS to prioritise the most in-need patients.

At the same time, the NHS has been encouraging people to make more use of community pharmacists to ease the pressure on primary and secondary care services.

Shortages of medicines have exacerbated the situation still further, again placing more demands and pressures on community pharmacists.

Community Pharmacy England chief executive Janet Morrison said: “Across England patients and local communities are paying the price of our collapsing community pharmacy network, as thousands of pharmacies have been left with no choice but to reduce the services that they can offer.

“These are not decisions that any pharmacy wants to make, but with a 30% real-terms funding reduction and spiralling costs, pharmacy owners are having to make impossible decisions to try to keep their doors open.

“These latest findings once again confirm the deep distress that community pharmacies are in; more than 1,000 pharmacies that have been forced to close their doors permanently since 2016,” Morrison added.